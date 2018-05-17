News & Fox / Numbers

Google’s market domination, by the numbers

90% of all online searches are conducted on Google platforms

17 May 2018 - 13:49

170518 In Numbers Google by Times Media on Scribd

The value of socialist ideals, by the numbers

57% of South Africans surveyed by Ipsos agree that socialist ideals are of value for societal progress
News & Fox
2 hours ago

Wine production in SA, by the numbers

11 litres per person is SA's annual consumption rate
News & Fox
7 days ago

Global remittances, by the numbers

$466bn is the official amount of remittances sent to low- and middle-income countries in 2017
News & Fox
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Edcon’s store-culling to hit malls
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
News & Fox
3.
The joy and danger of initial coin offerings
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R12.5m lakeside home in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

Box office sales of Avengers: Infinity War, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

The cost of giving birth around the world
News & Fox / Numbers

Global sneaker sales, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Ports in sub-Saharan Africa, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

World renewable energy trends, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Household wealth in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.