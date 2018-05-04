News & Fox / Numbers

BY THE NUMBERS

The cost of giving birth around the world

04 May 2018 - 11:54

030518 In Numbers Birth by Times Media on Scribd

Global remittances, by the numbers

$466bn is the official amount of remittances sent to low- and middle-income countries in 2017
News & Fox
3 hours ago

Global sneaker sales, by the numbers

$220.2bn is what Transparency Market Research expects the world sneaker market to be worth in 2020
News & Fox
11 days ago

Ports in sub-Saharan Africa, by the numbers

76% of container freight in Southern Africa is moved through South Africa
News & Fox
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
HOT PROPERTY: R29.9m for elegant Bishopscourt home
News & Fox / Hot Property
2.
A good week for Donald Trump
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PROFILE: Wits Business School director Sibusiso ...
News & Fox
4.
Mkhwebane has to explain herself, again
News & Fox / Trending

Related Articles

World renewable energy trends, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Household wealth in SA, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Where the ultra-wealthy live, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Employment equity gains, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Facebook usage, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

SA tourism in 2017, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.