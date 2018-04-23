News & Fox / Numbers

Ports in sub-Saharan Africa, by the numbers

76% of container freight in Southern Africa is moved through South Africa

23 April 2018 - 10:23

Household wealth in SA, by the numbers

R7.3 trillion is what households' net wealth increased to in the fourth quarter of 2017
News & Fox
11 days ago

Where the ultra-wealthy live, by the numbers

30 of the world's wealthiest individuals live in South Africa
News & Fox
17 days ago

Employment equity gains, by the numbers

81,000 jobs were added to the formal economy in the fourth quarter of 2017
News & Fox
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Keith Keating, CEO of Forensic Data ...
News & Fox
2.
HOT PROPERTY: Robertson’s historic Merlot Manor ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
Cold comfort for KPMG
News & Fox
4.
Global sneaker sales, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Facebook usage, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

SA tourism in 2017, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Business confidence, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Listeriosis outbreak, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

GDP growth in 2017, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Global platinum output, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.