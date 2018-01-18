News & Fox / Numbers

Cryptocurrencies transaction speeds per second compared with Visa and Paypal

24,000 transactions per second are processed by Visa

18 January 2018 - 08:57

Sars guns for your bitcoin profits

Sars believes investors in currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum should be slapped with capital gains tax
News & Fox
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Global debt, by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Cryptocurrencies transaction speeds per second ...
News & Fox / Numbers
3.
A good week for Clifford Elphick, a bad week for ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Five premium writers on the state of SA after ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.