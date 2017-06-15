News & Fox / Numbers

Muslim tourists by the numbers

15 June 2017 - 06:31

Infographic: Muslim tourists by Times Media on Scribd

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA AIRWAYS: Dudu Myeni in plane sight
News & Fox
2.
ANOTHER WEEK: Social unrest in Morocco
News & Fox / Another Week
3.
By the numbers: who is paying eTolls
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Muslim tourists by the numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.