News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hyde Park’s iconic Summer Place

24 March 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Hyde Park, Johannesburg

PRICE: Reserve price undisclosed

WHO: Broll Auctions & Sales

Summer Place, the landmark banqueting, wedding and conference venue, which was originally built as the home of oil baron Marino Chiavelli in 1984, will go under the hammer on March 30 on site at 69 Melville Road. The property spans almost 40,000m² and includes a number of ballrooms, boardrooms, conference rooms, a synagogue, a cottage, office space as well as a borehole and generator.

WHERE: Rosebank, Johannesburg

PRICE: From R899,000

WHO: Flyt Property Investment

Saxon Square has 134 fully furnished studio, one-and two-bedroomed apartments that are suited as either a short-or long-term buy-to-let opportunity.

The development is primarily aimed at business and leisure travellers and offers the privacy of apartment living with hotel conveniences such as a 24-hour concierge, coffee shop, rooftop garden and co-working lounge.

WHERE: Houghton Estate, Johannesburg

PRICE: R14.999m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This duplex penthouse has three bedroom suites and an open-plan lounge, dining and bar area that leads to a large north-facing balcony, heated pool and deck with expansive views over the Houghton golf course and Joburg skyline. The gourmet kitchen is fitted with integrated Siemens appliances and Liebherr fridges and has a separate pantry and scullery. There is also secure parking and a storeroom.

HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home

Set on top of a ridge in a gated enclosure, this large family home has 1,200m² under roof
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort getaway home

Ideal for an extended family or groups, this getaway in The Islands Estate comes with boat mooring rights for the adjacent canal
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R10.5m Val de Vie Estate home

This family home is located on a corner plot in a cul-de-sac near the main entrance gate of one of the most prestigious lifestyle estates in the Cape ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TFG betting R2.35bn on your homes
News & Fox
2.
Why regulators are being taken to court over ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Kulula skating on thin air
News & Fox / Trending
5.
WATCH: The science behind ‘black don’t crack’
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R15.95m Waterfall Country Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tamboerskloof plots from R10m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: French-inspired Sandhurst chateau

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Designer R19.5m Westcliff home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R28.75m Dainfern Valley designer home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate’s R14.9m home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Historic R42m Bishopscourt home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s R57m Graceland mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.