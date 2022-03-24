HOT PROPERTY: Hyde Park’s iconic Summer Place

WHERE: Houghton Estate, Johannesburg

PRICE: R14.999m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This duplex penthouse has three bedroom suites and an open-plan lounge, dining and bar area that leads to a large north-facing balcony, heated pool and deck with expansive views over the Houghton golf course and Joburg skyline. The gourmet kitchen is fitted with integrated Siemens appliances and Liebherr fridges and has a separate pantry and scullery. There is also secure parking and a storeroom.