HOT PROPERTY: Hyde Park’s iconic Summer Place
WHERE: Hyde Park, Johannesburg
PRICE: Reserve price undisclosed
WHO: Broll Auctions & Sales
Summer Place, the landmark banqueting, wedding and conference venue, which was originally built as the home of oil baron Marino Chiavelli in 1984, will go under the hammer on March 30 on site at 69 Melville Road. The property spans almost 40,000m² and includes a number of ballrooms, boardrooms, conference rooms, a synagogue, a cottage, office space as well as a borehole and generator.
WHERE: Rosebank, Johannesburg
PRICE: From R899,000
WHO: Flyt Property Investment
Saxon Square has 134 fully furnished studio, one-and two-bedroomed apartments that are suited as either a short-or long-term buy-to-let opportunity.
The development is primarily aimed at business and leisure travellers and offers the privacy of apartment living with hotel conveniences such as a 24-hour concierge, coffee shop, rooftop garden and co-working lounge.
WHERE: Houghton Estate, Johannesburg
PRICE: R14.999m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This duplex penthouse has three bedroom suites and an open-plan lounge, dining and bar area that leads to a large north-facing balcony, heated pool and deck with expansive views over the Houghton golf course and Joburg skyline. The gourmet kitchen is fitted with integrated Siemens appliances and Liebherr fridges and has a separate pantry and scullery. There is also secure parking and a storeroom.
