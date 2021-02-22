Sleep small, live large: next-level living at Station House

A playground for the well-heeled, Fresnaye has been secured as the spot for this new property development. Situated between Signal Hill and Sea Point, Station House intends to offer cosmopolitan, convenient living in comfort and exceptional style. It's exactly what the Atlantic seaboard property market demands too, where between 2011 and 2020, Fresnaye experienced a 65% increase in population. Research from Rainmaker Marketing shows that between 2016 and 2019, the average price of properties has increased by 18%.

Station House offers apartments from R1.595m, and bespoke boutique hotel suites. The boutique hotel offers investors an alternative property investment within the Atlantic Seaboard, while also having the opportunity to stay in the hotel for a limited period annually, as an included benefit.

Station House is an architecturally inspired 12-storey building that gives professionals everything they need within their own space. As a lock-up-and-go lifestyle solution, Station House is a home, a workplace, a retail space, and an entertainment venue, all in one. The in-house facilities range from an iconic sky bar, pool and restaurant, a signature PnP supermarket, a street-front deli, restaurant and bar, a resident’s rooftop pool, outdoor kinetic gym, yoga studio and fitness centre, dedicated pet park, meeting pods and business centre, resident’s lounge, braai pods to private dining facilities.

D2E Properties director Robin Magid says the potential investment opportunities for keen purchasers: “There is no development of this quality in the Atlantic Seaboard. With demands for property priced at the right level continuing to escalate, and due to the low-interest-rate environment, we have curated a development that speaks to a new market.

“Our 'sleep small, live large' concept will be fully embraced by the future residents of Station House. The building will capture the strong sense of community that Capetonians enjoy and along with the city’s majestic views and sites contribute to the city’s global appeal.”

This article was paid for by Station House.