A good week for Carlos Ghosn

A good week

The escape of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan, where he faces charges of financial misconduct, is the stuff of legend: smuggled onto a private jet in a box used for concert equipment, he then made his way to Lebanon via Turkey. Some say a Green Beret was in the mix, and that the box was a double-bass case, but that may be the making of myth. Safely ensconced in Lebanon, he’s now railing against a "rigged" system. It’s an embarrassment for the Japanese, which twice refused him bail. Third time lucky for him, then.