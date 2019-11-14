HOT PROPERTY: Live large in Constantia Upper

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R12.5m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Set on a large 3,866m² level stand with stunning mountain views, this country-style family home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property offers two income-generating opportunities: a separate fully contained two-bedroom cottage as well as a one-bedroom flatlet. The house has garaging for seven cars and comes with a borehole and the option to exercise a municipality-approved subdivision.