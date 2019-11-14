News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Live large in Constantia Upper

This country-style home in a sought-after suburb offers two income-generating opportunities

14 November 2019 - 04:00

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: Greeff Properties

Set on a large 3,866m² level stand with stunning mountain views, this country-style family home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property offers two income-generating opportunities: a separate fully contained two-bedroom cottage as well as a one-bedroom flatlet. The house has garaging for seven cars and comes with a borehole and the option to exercise a municipality-approved subdivision.

WHERE: Copperleaf Estate, Centurion
PRICE: R9.8m
WHO: Jawitz Properties

This contemporary golf estate home is ideal for entertaining and offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Special features include a wine/gin bar, an infinity fireplace, an automated sound system, central airconditioning and an integrated vacuum system. The price for the recently built property, which is conveniently situated between Pretoria and Johannesburg, includes all furnishings.

