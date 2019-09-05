News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R57m home in Fresnaye

This property offers elevated ocean views and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas

05 September 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: From R57m

WHO: Seeff

This opulent home offers elevated ocean views and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas. The property, in close proximity to the Atlantic seaboard’s array of beaches, restaurants, shops and other leisure amenities, sits on a 614m² plot and has four garages.

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: From R37m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Set in Silverhurst Estate, this beautiful home — renovated in collaboration with architect Michael Dall — offers six en suite bedrooms and a separate cottage with its own entrance. No expense has been spared on the state-of-the art technology, LED green energy efficiency, European underfloor water heating systems, water filtration systems and Gaggenau appliances.

