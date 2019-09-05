HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R57m home in Fresnaye
This property offers elevated ocean views and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: From R57m
WHO: Seeff
This opulent home offers elevated ocean views and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas. The property, in close proximity to the Atlantic seaboard’s array of beaches, restaurants, shops and other leisure amenities, sits on a 614m² plot and has four garages.
WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: From R37m
WHO: Greeff Properties
Set in Silverhurst Estate, this beautiful home — renovated in collaboration with architect Michael Dall — offers six en suite bedrooms and a separate cottage with its own entrance. No expense has been spared on the state-of-the art technology, LED green energy efficiency, European underfloor water heating systems, water filtration systems and Gaggenau appliances.