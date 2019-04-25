HOT PROPERTY: Fernkloof Golf Estate in Hermanus

News & Fox / Hot Property

This home in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus features spacious living areas and four bedrooms

25 April 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Fernkloof Golf Estate, Hermanus

PRICE: R11.5m

WHO: RE/MAX

Situated against a stunning mountain backdrop with Fernkloof Nature Reserve on its doorstep, this home in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus features spacious living areas and four bedrooms, two of which are en suite with separate entry.

WHERE: Monaghan Farm, Joburg

PRICE: R8.95m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This modernist sanctuary is nestled in the indigenous surrounds of sought-after Monaghan Farm on the northwestern outskirts of Joburg near Lanseria Airport. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers a unique country lifestyle within easy reach of the city’s amenities.

