HOT PROPERTY: Fernkloof Golf Estate in Hermanus
This home in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus features spacious living areas and four bedrooms
25 April 2019 - 05:00
WHERE: Fernkloof Golf Estate, Hermanus
PRICE: R11.5m
WHO: RE/MAX
Situated against a stunning mountain backdrop with Fernkloof Nature Reserve on its doorstep, this home in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus features spacious living areas and four bedrooms, two of which are en suite with separate entry.
WHERE: Monaghan Farm, Joburg
PRICE: R8.95m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This modernist sanctuary is nestled in the indigenous surrounds of sought-after Monaghan Farm on the northwestern outskirts of Joburg near Lanseria Airport. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers a unique country lifestyle within easy reach of the city’s amenities.