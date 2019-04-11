HOT PROPERTY: Cape Georgian house built in 1835

WHERE: Colesberg, Northern Cape

PRICE: R3m

WHO: Seeff

Built in 1835 by Thomas Plewman, an 1820 settler, this Cape Georgian double-storey house was the venue where president Paul Kruger and the British government met on one occasion. The property now operates as a guesthouse, and has eight guest suites as well as a private living area for the owner. Colesberg is a popular stopover between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.