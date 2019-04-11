News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Georgian house built in 1835

Built in 1835 by Thomas Plewman, an 1820 settler, this house was the venue where president Paul Kruger and the British government met on one occasion

11 April 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Colesberg, Northern Cape

PRICE: R3m

WHO: Seeff

Built in 1835 by Thomas Plewman, an 1820 settler, this Cape Georgian double-storey house was the venue where president Paul Kruger and the British government met on one occasion. The property now operates as a guesthouse, and has eight guest suites as well as a private living area for the owner. Colesberg is a popular stopover between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.

WHERE: Robertson, Western Cape

PRICE: R12.5m

WHO: Greeff Properties

Villa Verde, a wine estate in the picturesque Breede River valley, has its own 30-year-old chenin blanc vineyard that produces wine bottled under the Villa Verde label. The house consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple living spaces and a large country kitchen complete with a Lacanche cooker and an industrial-strength stainless steel extractor.

