HOT PROPERTY: Cape Georgian house built in 1835
WHERE: Colesberg, Northern Cape
PRICE: R3m
WHO: Seeff
Built in 1835 by Thomas Plewman, an 1820 settler, this Cape Georgian double-storey house was the venue where president Paul Kruger and the British government met on one occasion. The property now operates as a guesthouse, and has eight guest suites as well as a private living area for the owner. Colesberg is a popular stopover between Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.
WHERE: Robertson, Western Cape
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: Greeff Properties
Villa Verde, a wine estate in the picturesque Breede River valley, has its own 30-year-old chenin blanc vineyard that produces wine bottled under the Villa Verde label. The house consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, multiple living spaces and a large country kitchen complete with a Lacanche cooker and an industrial-strength stainless steel extractor.