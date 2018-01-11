HOT PROPERTY: A mansion set against the mountain
WHERE: Bishopscourt, Cape Town
PRICE: R100m
AGENT: Greeff Properties
Set against a spectacular mountain backdrop, this extravagant home comes with a cool R100m price tag. Positioned on 7,709m² of landscaped gardens, the eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom property offers a number of features, including an indoor party room with separate bar and barbecue area, a fully equipped snooker room, an eight-seater cinema, two separate guest apartments, and a tennis court and pavilion, as well as parking for 12 cars.
WHERE: Chintsa, Eastern Cape
PRICE: From R500,000 (land) and R3.5m (homes)
AGENT: Pam Golding Properties
Strategically situated just 40km from East London’s city centre and the airport, Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club spans more than 1,000ha in the scenic Chintsa Valley. The new golf estate will incorporate 550 plots and has three residential offerings in phase one: freehold plots priced from R500,000, three-bedroom freehold homes from R3.5m and sectional title terraced apartments from R4m.
