HOT PROPERTY: Share in Kariega Game Reserve for R60m

02 November 2017 - 06:31

WHERE: Kariega Game Reserve, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R60m

AGENT: Pam Golding Properties

 

Investors have the opportunity to acquire a 50% share in a piece of the African bush, linked to a luxury, tented game lodge within the spectacular Kariega Game Reserve. The Big Five reserve has been family-owned since 1989 and operates as an ecotourism and photographic safari destination. The purchase price includes a 50% share in the 3,200ha farm land, Harvestvale, which fronts onto the Bushman River, as well as 50% ownership of the lodge.

 

WHERE: Bryanston, Johannesburg

PRICE: R55m

AGENT: Pam Golding Properties

This classic family home is set in park-like gardens on a 10,538m² stand in Eccleston Crescent, one of Bryanston’s most prestigious streets. The leafy property, affectionately known as "The Tree House", offers 2,150m² under roof including five bedroom suites, a cottage and guest flat as well as a temperature-controlled wine cellar. The expansive outdoor entertainment area includes two swimming pools and a floodlit tennis court.

