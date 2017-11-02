HOT PROPERTY: Share in Kariega Game Reserve for R60m

Investors have the opportunity to acquire a 50% share in a piece of the African bush, linked to a luxury, tented game lodge within the spectacular Kariega Game Reserve. The Big Five reserve has been family-owned since 1989 and operates as an ecotourism and photographic safari destination. The purchase price includes a 50% share in the 3,200ha farm land, Harvestvale, which fronts onto the Bushman River, as well as 50% ownership of the lodge.