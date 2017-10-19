HOT PROPERTY: Historic Cape Dutch Hermanus home
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R35m
Agent: Seeff
Marigold Cottage, a historic Cape Dutch gabled home in the suburb of Voëlklip that dates from 1925, offers panoramic sea views and quick access to the beach and Fernkloof Nature Reserve. The property has had only five owners. Following a devastating fire in 1996, the current owners rebuilt and restored the house. It now offers modern living combined with old-world charm, as many of the original fixtures and fittings were retained. The double-storey home has three bedrooms and ample living areas, as well as a separate study, wine cellar, garage and workshop.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route
PRICE: R1.825m-R3.825m
Agent: Devmark Property Group
The Plettenberg Manor, a new retirement development within walking distance of Keurbooms Beach, consists of 111 luxury homes designed in a Cape vernacular style, as well as a number of cottages, apartments and assisted-living suites. Part of the estate is a wetland that will be rehabilitated to include boardwalks and bird hides. The pet-friendly development offers residents a tranquil setting with excellent security and a clubhouse centre, as well as frail care, with a specialist section for dementia patients.
Please sign in or register to comment.