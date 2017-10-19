News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Historic Cape Dutch Hermanus home

19 October 2017 - 05:35

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R35m

Agent: Seeff

 

Marigold Cottage, a historic Cape Dutch gabled home in the suburb of Voëlklip that dates from 1925, offers panoramic sea views and quick access to the beach and Fernkloof Nature Reserve. The property has had only five owners. Following a devastating fire in 1996, the current owners rebuilt and restored the house. It now offers modern living combined with old-world charm, as many of the original fixtures and fittings were retained. The double-storey home has three bedrooms and ample living areas, as well as a separate study, wine cellar, garage and workshop.

 

WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: R1.825m-R3.825m

Agent: Devmark Property Group

The Plettenberg Manor, a new retirement development within walking distance of Keurbooms Beach, consists of 111 luxury homes designed in a Cape vernacular style, as well as a number of cottages, apartments and assisted-living suites. Part of the estate is a wetland that will be rehabilitated to include boardwalks and bird hides. The pet-friendly development offers residents a tranquil setting with excellent security and a clubhouse centre, as well as frail care, with a specialist section for dementia patients. 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEUR: Aslina winery's Ntsiki Biyela
News & Fox
2.
TRENDING: The fall of Harvey Scissorhands
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Keeping a closer eye on MPs
News & Fox
4.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Russia puts political spin on ...
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.