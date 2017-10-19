HOT PROPERTY: Historic Cape Dutch Hermanus home

Marigold Cottage, a historic Cape Dutch gabled home in the suburb of Voëlklip that dates from 1925, offers panoramic sea views and quick access to the beach and Fernkloof Nature Reserve. The property has had only five owners. Following a devastating fire in 1996, the current owners rebuilt and restored the house. It now offers modern living combined with old-world charm, as many of the original fixtures and fittings were retained. The double-storey home has three bedrooms and ample living areas, as well as a separate study, wine cellar, garage and workshop.