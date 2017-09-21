HOT PROPERTY: Rare level ground on the Atlantic seaboard
Luxury R26m Camps Bay villa offers four bedrooms and spacious entertainment areas
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape TownPRICE: R26mAgent: Seeff
This luxury villa with stunning views over Bakoven offers four bedrooms, spacious indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, and a separate study or playroom. The house also boasts an underground cigar bar and wine cellar, and a heated saltwater pool on a level plot — a rarity on the Atlantic seaboard.
WHERE: Dainfern Golf Estate, Johannesburg
PRICE: R30m
Agent: Chas Everitt International
Situated on a double stand with access to the golf course, this ultra-spacious six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home also features seven reception rooms, a chef’s kitchen by Viro Casa, large entertainment patio and heated pool. Built around a Gary Player-designed golf course and on a stretch of the Jukskei River, Dainfern is home to just over 1,200 cluster and freehold homes.
