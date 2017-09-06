News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: This sea view could be yours for R3.51m

07 September 2017 - 01:17

WHERE: Umhlanga
PRICE: From R3.51m
Agent: Enigma Sales

 

This sea view could be yours at the newly launched Enigma Private Estate, an exclusive residential development in Umhlanga Ridge that offers 90 freehold residential stands sized from 701m² to 1,504m². Stand prices start at R3.51m. The developers have already sold 60% of the stands since the estate was launched three months ago.

 

WHERE: Braamfontein, Johannesburg
PRICE: R2.5m
Agent: Seeff

A stone’s throw away from Braamfontein’s vibey restaurants and nightlife, this tastefully renovated penthouse apartment comprises two bedrooms and a spacious, open-plan living area. The entertainment deck boasts stunning views over the city. The unit includes two parking bays in an access-controlled basement.

