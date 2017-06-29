HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town Foreshore penthouses for sale. Jaguar included
WHERE: The Onyx, Cape Town Foreshore
PRICE: From R1.7m
Agent: Signatura
Boutique company Signatura is developing a new residential and hotel tower at 57 Heerengracht Street. Nedbank’s former head office will be turned into a hotel and 149 apartments ranging from 35m² studios to penthouses of over 400m² with roof gardens and private pools. A Jaguar F-Pace SUV is included in the price of the penthouses.
WHERE: Zimbali, KwaZulu Natal
PRICE: R15.5m
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
Set on an elevated site in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of luxury golf estate Zimbali Coastal Resort, this contemporary-design five-bedroom, five-bathroom home commands panoramic sea and resort views. The property offers a relaxed, open-plan, indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Natural textures and beautifully appointed interiors abound. Zimbali is 50km north of Durban, near Ballito.
