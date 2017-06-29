News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town Foreshore penthouses for sale. Jaguar included

29 June 2017 - 21:09

WHERE: The Onyx, Cape Town Foreshore
PRICE: From R1.7m
Agent: Signatura

Boutique company Signatura is developing a new residential and hotel tower at 57 Heerengracht Street. Nedbank’s former head office will be turned into a hotel and 149 apartments ranging from 35m² studios to penthouses of over 400m² with roof gardens and private pools. A Jaguar F-Pace SUV is included in the price of the penthouses.

WHERE: Zimbali, KwaZulu Natal
PRICE: R15.5m
Agent: Pam Golding Properties

Set on an elevated site in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of luxury golf estate Zimbali Coastal Resort, this contemporary-design five-bedroom, five-bathroom home commands panoramic sea and resort views. The property offers a relaxed, open-plan, indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Natural textures and beautifully appointed interiors abound. Zimbali is 50km north of Durban, near Ballito.

 

HOT PROPERTY: Riverside Terrace home sets new price record for Hout Bay

Reminiscent of an island boutique hotel, the home boasts seven bedrooms, six with en-suite bathrooms
News & Fox
8 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Seafront apartment for R9.7m in Black River, Mauritius

Only residential seafront marina in Mauritius in which foreigners can buy property
News & Fox
15 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Olive farm guest house for R19m

Accommodation spread over manor house on 2ha olive farm in picturesque Franschhoek village
News & Fox
22 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Remote living in St Helena for £980,000

An elegant 200-year-old homestead, known as Prince’s Lodge, in the capital of Jamestown is on the market
News & Fox
29 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town Foreshore penthouses for ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
2.
GIMME: Logitech Spotlight review
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
'Formula One' boat to transform yacht racing
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Battery storage: power of good can flow in SA
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: A Route 62 national monument beckons
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Prince Albert guesthouse for R9.3m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Entertainer’s dream at Eagle Canyon for R10.7m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Beachfront living in Kommetjie for R25m
News & Fox / Hot Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.