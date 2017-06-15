HOT PROPERTY: Seafront apartment for R9.7m in Black River, Mauritius
WHERE: La Balise Marina, Mauritius
PRICE: US$760,000
Situated on the west coast of the island in the town of Black River, La Balise Marina is the only residential seafront marina in Mauritius in which foreigners can buy property. Twelve fully furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments are on the market — the first time that completed units are being sold at the marina. Apartments range from 148m² to 164m².
Agent: Sotheby’s International Realty Mauritius
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R30m
This expansive family home with lovely views is set in leafy Constantia. The property is an entertainer’s dream, offering five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, as well as a separate entertainment wing. Additional features include a cellar, his and hers studies, an art studio, steam room, solar power grid and borehole irrigation. The property is located close to top schools, greenbelts and wine farms.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
