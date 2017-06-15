News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Seafront apartment for R9.7m in Black River, Mauritius

15 June 2017 - 22:10

WHERE: La Balise Marina, Mauritius

PRICE: US$760,000

Situated on the west coast of the island in the town of Black River, La Balise Marina is the only residential seafront marina in Mauritius in which foreigners can buy property. Twelve fully furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments are on the market — the first time that completed units are being sold at the marina. Apartments range from 148m² to 164m².

Agent: Sotheby’s International Realty Mauritius

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R30m

This expansive family home with lovely views is set in leafy Constantia. The property is an entertainer’s dream, offering five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, as well as a separate entertainment wing. Additional features include a cellar, his and hers studies, an art studio, steam room, solar power grid and borehole irrigation. The property is located close to top schools, greenbelts and wine farms.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Will first SA MD of Peugeot Citroën SA ...
News & Fox
2.
HOT PROPERTY: Seafront apartment for R9.7m in ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
SA AIRWAYS: Dudu Myeni in plane sight
News & Fox
4.
Zwane releases final mining charter
News & Fox

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.