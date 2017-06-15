HOT PROPERTY: Seafront apartment for R9.7m in Black River, Mauritius

WHERE: La Balise Marina, Mauritius

PRICE: US$760,000

Situated on the west coast of the island in the town of Black River, La Balise Marina is the only residential seafront marina in Mauritius in which foreigners can buy property. Twelve fully furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments are on the market — the first time that completed units are being sold at the marina. Apartments range from 148m² to 164m².

Agent: Sotheby’s International Realty Mauritius