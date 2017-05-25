HOT PROPERTY: A Route 62 national monument beckons
This established Ladismith guesthouse boasts views of the Towerkop and Swartberg Mountains
WHERE: Ladismith, Klein Karoo
PRICE: R2.6m
Albert Manor (1892), a national monument, is a well-established guesthouse on Route 62 and boasts views of Towerkop and the Swartberg Mountains. The Victorian home has been carefully restored to its former glory. The main manor house of 400m² comprises eight bedrooms while a coach house of 194m² has been converted into a two-bedroom cottage.
AGENT: Seeff
WHERE: Waterfall Equestrian Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R28m
This north-facing, expansive, double-storey property of 1,500m² comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four garages, a study, kitchen with a coffee bar and a dining room, as well as a formal lounge. Other features include three wood-burning fireplaces, automated cooling and heating systems, a climate-controlled cellar and various entertainment facilities including an underground movie theatre, a games room and a whisky bar.
AGENT: Jawitz Properties
