HOT PROPERTY: A Route 62 national monument beckons

This established Ladismith guesthouse boasts views of the Towerkop and Swartberg Mountains

25 May 2017 - 11:12

WHERE: Ladismith, Klein Karoo

PRICE: R2.6m

Albert Manor (1892), a national monument, is a well-established guesthouse on Route 62 and boasts views of Towerkop and the Swartberg Mountains. The Victorian home has been carefully restored to its former glory. The main manor house of 400m² comprises eight bedrooms while a coach house of 194m² has been converted into a two-bedroom cottage.

AGENT: Seeff

WHERE: Waterfall Equestrian Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R28m

This north-facing, expansive, double-storey property of 1,500m² comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, four garages, a study, kitchen with a coffee bar and a dining room, as well as a formal lounge. Other features include three wood-burning fireplaces, automated cooling and heating systems, a climate-controlled cellar and various entertainment facilities including an underground movie theatre, a games room and a whisky bar.

AGENT: Jawitz Properties

