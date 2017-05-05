News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Beachfront living in Kommetjie for R25m

05 May 2017 - 07:16

WHERE: Kommetjie, Cape TownPRICE: R25m

North-facing and set on a double beachfront stand in the picturesque village of Kommetjie, this contemporary home offers relaxed, beachfront living. The property boasts expansive sea and mountain views from every room. The 600m² house comprises six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two spacious living areas, cigar lounge, a pool and a large deck overlooking the ocean.

Agent: Greeff Properties

WHERE: Constantia, Cape TownPRICE: R65m

Located in leafy Constantia on a large, landscaped stand of around 9,900m², this five-bedroom home encompasses 752m² of living space. The house is grand in scale with luxury features such as a chef’s eat-in kitchen, wine tasting room, a games room, surround sound, a borehole-watered garden, a generator to deal with load-shedding and state-of-the-art security. Furniture is included in the sale.

Agent: Greeff Properties

