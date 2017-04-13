HOT PROPERTY: R35m mountain view property in Hout Bay

WHERE: Seapoint, Cape TownPRICE: R2.5m-R16m

The Signatura Group has just launched a sectional title development in Seapoint, about 200m from Queen’s Beach opposite King’s Road at the terminus of Regent Road. The Cosmopolitan will be a nine-storey building including 35 bachelor, one and two-bedroom units and three luxury penthouses with access to private roof terraces. The size of the units ranges from 42m² to 187m².

Agent: Signatura Group