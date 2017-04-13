HOT PROPERTY: R35m mountain view property in Hout Bay
WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape TownPRICE: R35m
Situated in sought-after Riverside Terrace, this 1,600m² contemporary home is set on a 2acre (8,850m²) river-front plot with magnificent mountain views. Features include two lounges, a study, chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry, separate scullery and laundry as well as a linen room. The house has seven bedrooms, six with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a separate two-bedroom apartment.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Seapoint, Cape TownPRICE: R2.5m-R16m
The Signatura Group has just launched a sectional title development in Seapoint, about 200m from Queen’s Beach opposite King’s Road at the terminus of Regent Road. The Cosmopolitan will be a nine-storey building including 35 bachelor, one and two-bedroom units and three luxury penthouses with access to private roof terraces. The size of the units ranges from 42m² to 187m².
Agent: Signatura Group
Please login or register to comment.