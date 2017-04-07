HOT PROPERTY: R22m masterpiece overlooking Sandton golf course
WHERE: Sandton Country Club Estate, JohannesburgPRICE: R22m
No expense has been spared in this modern masterpiece, which overlooks the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course. Aimed at the discerning buyer, the multilevel home has its own lift, five en-suite bedrooms and top of the range fixtures including imported Italian tiles, Hansgrohe bathroom fittings and Seno cupboards. The property also boasts a theatre games room, a full home automation system and state of the art security.
Agent: Jawitz
WHERE: Hen and Chicken Estate, Cape TownPRICE: R24m
Set in a generous landscaped garden with a pool, this property in the sought-after estate in Upper Claremont offers versatile accommodation for a large family. The house consists of four en-suite bedrooms as well as a separate cottage. State-of-the-art security affords peace of mind. The property is within easy reach of a number of excellent schools, shopping centres and Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
