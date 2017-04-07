HOT PROPERTY: R22m masterpiece overlooking Sandton golf course

WHERE: Sandton Country Club Estate, JohannesburgPRICE: R22m

No expense has been spared in this modern masterpiece, which overlooks the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course. Aimed at the discerning buyer, the multilevel home has its own lift, five en-suite bedrooms and top of the range fixtures including imported Italian tiles, Hansgrohe bathroom fittings and Seno cupboards. The property also boasts a theatre games room, a full home automation system and state of the art security.

Agent: Jawitz