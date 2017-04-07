News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R22m masterpiece overlooking Sandton golf course

07 April 2017 - 11:47 AM

WHERE: Sandton Country Club Estate, JohannesburgPRICE: R22m

No expense has been spared in this modern masterpiece, which overlooks the 12th hole of the Sandton Country Club golf course. Aimed at the discerning buyer, the multilevel home has its own lift, five en-suite bedrooms and top of the range fixtures including imported Italian tiles, Hansgrohe bathroom fittings and Seno cupboards. The property also boasts a theatre games room, a full home automation system and state of the art security.

Agent: Jawitz

WHERE: Hen and Chicken Estate, Cape TownPRICE: R24m

Set in a generous landscaped garden with a pool, this property in the sought-after estate in Upper Claremont offers versatile accommodation for a large family. The house consists of four en-suite bedrooms as well as a separate cottage. State-of-the-art security affords peace of mind. The property is within easy reach of a number of excellent schools, shopping centres and Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Fitch downgrades South Africa
News & Fox
2.
Green energy all about good value
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: R22m masterpiece overlooking ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
GIMME: Nintendo Switch
News & Fox / Gimme

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.