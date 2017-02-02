HOT PROPERTY: Opulent Johannesburg home sets new asking-price record

WHERE: Houghton Ridge, Johannesburg

PRICE: R110m

Setting a new record for asking prices in Gauteng, this opulent home is built on four levels and boasts panoramic views across Jozi’s northern suburbs. The house is known as Gatsby, in honour of the extravagant mansion author F Scott Fitzgerald’s character Jay Gatsby built in the novel The Great Gatsby.

Spanning 2,000m², the furnished home has eight en-suite bedrooms, an array of reception rooms, bespoke furnishings and rare art and design pieces from around the world.

