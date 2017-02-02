News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Opulent Johannesburg home sets new asking-price record

02 February 2017 - 07:07 AM

WHERE: Houghton Ridge, Johannesburg
PRICE: R110m

Setting a new record for asking prices in Gauteng, this opulent home is built on four levels and boasts panoramic views across Jozi’s northern suburbs. The house is known as Gatsby, in honour of the extravagant mansion author F Scott Fitzgerald’s character Jay Gatsby built in the novel The Great Gatsby.

Spanning 2,000m², the furnished home has eight en-suite bedrooms, an array of reception rooms, bespoke furnishings and rare art and design pieces from around the world.

Chas Everitt Luxury Portfolio

WHERE: Green Point, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.995m

Boasting views from every side, this lock-up-and-go duplex townhouse offers three bedrooms, expansive living and entertainment areas, 24-hour building security and access to a communal pool deck.

Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty reports a marked increase in demand for sectional title properties on the Atlantic Seaboard — 475 sectional title sales were recorded in the region in the first 11 months of 2016, compared with 145 full-title houses.

Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

