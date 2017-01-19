News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury homes in Mauritius from $592,072, including residency

Qualify for a residency permit by buying a luxury home near Grand Baie, or enjoy sweeping views in Dullstroom for R3.5m

19 January 2017 - 22:24 PM Joan Muller

WHERE: North coast, Mauritius
PRICE: From US$592,072

Qualify for a residency permit by buying a luxury home in a new development near Grand Baie. The resort has ocean views and a spa, clubhouse, children’s play area and a boat yard. Choose from 100 two, three and four-bed apartments and penthouses, from 133m² to 214m².

Agents: Seeff

WHERE: Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate, Dullstroom
PRICE: R3.5m

Dullstroom in Mpumalanga, on the Highlands Meander between Johannesburg and the Kruger National Park, is renowned for its fly fishing and tranquil scenery reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands. The Ernie Els-designed golf course and the clubhouse at the Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate, 14km from Dullstroom, are now fully operational. This property is one of 25 completed homes and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms on an 828m² stand with sweeping views.

Agents: Pam Golding Properties

