HOT PROPERTY: Luxury homes in Mauritius from $592,072, including residency

Dullstroom in Mpumalanga, on the Highlands Meander between Johannesburg and the Kruger National Park, is renowned for its fly fishing and tranquil scenery reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands. The Ernie Els-designed golf course and the clubhouse at the Highland Gate Golf & Trout Estate, 14km from Dullstroom, are now fully operational. This property is one of 25 completed homes and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms on an 828m² stand with sweeping views.

Agents: Pam Golding Properties