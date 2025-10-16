News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Michelle Phillips

The Durban high court hands her a victory that clears the way for a Filipino company to embark on upgrades for the city’s port

16 October 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

A good week for Michelle Phillips

Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips won high court backing for the company’s plan to upgrade a key part of South Africa’s busiest port, Durban. The city’s high court found that Filipino company International Container Terminal Services was the preferred bidder for harbour upgrades and port management. The contract had been interdicted by a rival bidder, APM Terminals, owned by Danish shipping giant Maersk. This delayed work on implementing improvements. Phillips said the court decision would allow Transnet to unlock new trade opportunities.

Picture: BRENTON GEACH
Picture: BRENTON GEACH

A bad week for Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Whether Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi got carried away with his few hours of TV stardom or merely reverted to type (police officers are notorious for their antagonism towards the fourth estate), his suggestion in parliament that some journalists be investigated by state security and even jailed was criticised by many, including the South African National Editors’ Forum, which called his remarks “an extraordinary attack on media freedom”. Mkhwanazi had called for “heavy penalties” for journalists who err in their reporting.

