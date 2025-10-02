News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The Springbok flyhalf delivered one of the finest performances by an athlete, anywhere, in any sport and in any position in the Test against Argentina

02 October 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

A good week for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

It is seldom a star bursts on the sporting firmament, dazzling with an array of talent that seems unfair to belong to a single individual. It had writers dust off forgotten clichés — such as the previous sentence — to pay tribute. The event was a rugby Test in Durban on Saturday night when Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered one of the finest performances by an athlete, anywhere, in any sport and in any position. The numbers (a personal Springbok record of 37 points) are hard evidence, and there was also skill, anticipation, vision — and speed reminiscent of Usain Bolt.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook

A bad week for Julius Mkhwanazi

Ekurhuleni’s acting metro police chief, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, has pleaded “character assassination” in an application for special leave. He was accused in the commission of inquiry into police corruption by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of supplying businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala with police-issue blue lights for private use. He denied the allegation, telling eNCA that no-one would find a document that would show this. But he would say that, wouldn’t he? He is now facing possible suspension.

ALSO READ:

A good week for Gavin Hurford

Eskom’s former system manager has won praise for saving the country from a total blackout
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Manie Libbok

Much-maligned flyhalf Manie Libbok excels in goal-kicking and cool game management in Springboks’ record victory over New Zealand
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for King Charles

Heads would have rolled for less in the old days, but the leading royal Protestant is about to make history by attending a Catholic funeral
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Two drugmakers to sell twice yearly anti-HIV jab ...
News & Fox
2.
South Africa’s big fat health crisis
News & Fox
3.
Medshield’s 2026 focus: preventive healthcare and ...
News & Fox
4.
Pipes run dry as thirsty Joburg heads into water ...
News & Fox
5.
EFF goes name spotting in the Kruger Park
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.