It is seldom a star bursts on the sporting firmament, dazzling with an array of talent that seems unfair to belong to a single individual. It had writers dust off forgotten clichés — such as the previous sentence — to pay tribute. The event was a rugby Test in Durban on Saturday night when Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered one of the finest performances by an athlete, anywhere, in any sport and in any position. The numbers (a personal Springbok record of 37 points) are hard evidence, and there was also skill, anticipation, vision — and speed reminiscent of Usain Bolt.
A bad week for Julius Mkhwanazi
Ekurhuleni’s acting metro police chief, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, has pleaded “character assassination” in an application for special leave. He was accused in the commission of inquiry into police corruption by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of supplying businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala with police-issue blue lights for private use. He denied the allegation, telling eNCA that no-one would find a document that would show this. But he would say that, wouldn’t he? He is now facing possible suspension.
A good week for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
The Springbok flyhalf delivered one of the finest performances by an athlete, anywhere, in any sport and in any position in the Test against Argentina
