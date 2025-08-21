Vladimir Putin doesn’t get out much. That’s because he’s not welcome in many places. Most of Europe is out of bounds to him, and he even passed up a Brics summit in South Africa for fear of arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant for charges of war crimes. So he enjoyed a rare visit outside Russia to the US last Friday, albeit one to the backwoods capital of Alaska. Putin was lavished with a red carpet and personal applause from US President Donald Trump, then flew home without conceding an inch in his war against Ukraine.
A bad week for Rudzani Maphwanya
South Africa’s senior soldier, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, walked into an ambush last week in Tehran. The chief of the South African National Defence Force was so seduced by the hospitality of his hosts, the Iranian military, that he went “foreign policy freelancing”, as the DA put it, overstepping his authority and promising undying friendship with a pariah state, pledging support for “common goals” and commenting on the war in Gaza. The departments of international relations and defence offered mild rebukes.
A good week for Vladimir Putin
The fugitive from ICC justice received the red carpet treatment in Alaska — without making a single concession to end the conflict in Ukraine
