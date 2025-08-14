Well-known activist Zackie Achmat has once again stepped in where the government feared to tread. Achmat’s #UniteBehind, a coalition of civil society movements, fought a long and expensive battle (that lasted six years and cost about R5m) to see punishment of one of the alleged state capture enablers. It culminated in the Judicial Conduct Tribunal finding Gauteng high court judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele guilty of gross misconduct. The Judicial Service Commission has accepted the findings, which opens the way for the National Assembly to vote on her impeachment.
A bad week for Phasha Makgolane
Phasha Makgolane, spokesperson for the Independent Development Trust (IDT), was filmed handing cash to Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, allegedly to quash a story. All the while his boss, suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka, sat alongside him. Makgolane and Malaka allegedly wanted news of the CEO’s home construction in an upmarket estate to be suppressed. Minister of public works & infrastructure Dean Macpherson has laid criminal charges against the duo, but for now Makgolane remains in his taxpayer-funded job.
A good week for Zackie Achmat
Judge found guilty of gross misconduct after a long and pricey legal process by civil society movements
A good week for AB de Villiers
A bad week for Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese
A good week for Emma Sadleir
