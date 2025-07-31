News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese

Chief of the navy doesn’t appear to know where money comes from

31 July 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

A good week for Phumelele Ndzuta

Lt-Col Phumelele Ndzuta has taken command of South Africa’s only jet fighter squadron. Stationed at Air Force Base Makhado in Louis Trichardt, known as the “fighter town”, 2 Squadron flies Gripen fighter jets. According to DefenceWeb, Ndzuta earned his wings at the Central Flying School Langebaanweg in the Western Cape in 2008 before qualifying as a flight leader and a pilot instructor.

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A bad week for Monde Lobese

Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese doesn’t know where money comes from. Speaking to parliament’s joint standing committee on defence this month, he blamed the National Treasury for “sabotaging” national defence. It was convenient for the admiral not to target his political bosses, who, in fact, are the ones to blame. It took Songezo Zibi, chair of the standing committee on public accounts, to point out to Lobese where the blame actually lies: “institutional rot” within the military.

