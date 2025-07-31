Lt-Col Phumelele Ndzuta has taken command of South Africa’s only jet fighter squadron. Stationed at Air Force Base Makhado in Louis Trichardt, known as the “fighter town”, 2 Squadron flies Gripen fighter jets. According to DefenceWeb, Ndzuta earned his wings at the Central Flying School Langebaanweg in the Western Cape in 2008 before qualifying as a flight leader and a pilot instructor.
Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
A bad week for Monde Lobese
Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese doesn’t know where money comes from. Speaking to parliament’s joint standing committee on defence this month, he blamed the National Treasury for “sabotaging” national defence. It was convenient for the admiral not to target his political bosses, who, in fact, are the ones to blame. It took Songezo Zibi, chair of the standing committee on public accounts, to point out to Lobese where the blame actually lies: “institutional rot” within the military.
A bad week for Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese
Chief of the navy doesn’t appear to know where money comes from
A good week for Phumelele Ndzuta
Lt-Col Phumelele Ndzuta has taken command of South Africa’s only jet fighter squadron. Stationed at Air Force Base Makhado in Louis Trichardt, known as the “fighter town”, 2 Squadron flies Gripen fighter jets. According to DefenceWeb, Ndzuta earned his wings at the Central Flying School Langebaanweg in the Western Cape in 2008 before qualifying as a flight leader and a pilot instructor.
A bad week for Monde Lobese
Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese doesn’t know where money comes from. Speaking to parliament’s joint standing committee on defence this month, he blamed the National Treasury for “sabotaging” national defence. It was convenient for the admiral not to target his political bosses, who, in fact, are the ones to blame. It took Songezo Zibi, chair of the standing committee on public accounts, to point out to Lobese where the blame actually lies: “institutional rot” within the military.
ALSO READ:
A good week for Emma Sadleir
A good week for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
A bad week for Senzo Mchunu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.