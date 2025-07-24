John Makate, Sanan Mirzoyev, Ben Winks, Emma Sadleir, Rupert Candy and Rorke Wilson. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
A good week for Emma Sadleir
A team of dedicated lawyers, led by Emma Sadleir, worked around the clock last week to compel a tech giant to act against child pornography. Meta Platforms, the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp, grudgingly conceded responsibility for dealing with this evil online phenomenon that it had done little to curb. Sadleir and her team at the Digital Law Company forced Meta to agree in court that it had an obligation to act. That action amounted to responding within 48 hours of being alerted to such iniquity, a time frame described by one legal mind as “not fast enough”.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS
A bad week for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
It was not clear last week what minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was saying when she warned that “one of the risks is the risk of a coup d’état”. Was there a danger of a coup? Perhaps she knew something, being privy to top-secret briefings by the State Security Agency. Then, almost in the same breath, the minister said: “There will not be anyone attempting a coup in South Africa.” This left the minister open to ridicule, with one social media user suggesting that a nation first needed a military before it could stage a coup.
Court forces Meta to act faster against online child exploitation
