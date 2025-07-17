News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The KZN police commissioner has won widespread support for calling out bigwigs allegedly hindering the fight against crime

17 July 2025 - 05:00
Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Whatever the veracity of his claims, there has been widespread support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi defying protocol to publicly raise the issue of high-level crime in South Africa. In a choreographed live announcement on TV, Mkhwanazi pulled no punches in calling out police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. He accused both of delaying and even hindering the fight to bring the bad guys to justice.

A bad week for Senzo Mchunu

In most democracies, a government minister accused by a police general of colluding with criminals would be seriously embarrassed and feel ashamed. Not so in South Africa, it seems. This week police minister Senzo Mchunu went on paid holiday after one of his top generals accused him of hampering the fight against South Africa’s crime tidal wave. President Cyril Ramaphosa let Mchunu down gently, packing him off on vacation — along with all his staff — at taxpayers’ expense.

First his sweeping budget plan was rejected; now the minister faces serious allegations of undermining police work
