Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
A good week forNhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Whatever the veracity of his claims, there has been widespread support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi defying protocol to publicly raise the issue of high-level crime in South Africa. In a choreographed live announcement on TV, Mkhwanazi pulled no punches in calling out police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. He accused both of delaying and even hindering the fight to bring the bad guys to justice.
A bad week for Senzo Mchunu
In most democracies, a government minister accused by a police general of colluding with criminals would be seriously embarrassed and feel ashamed. Not so in South Africa, it seems. This week police minister Senzo Mchunu went on paid holiday after one of his top generals accused him of hampering the fight against South Africa’s crime tidal wave. President Cyril Ramaphosa let Mchunu down gently, packing him off on vacation — along with all his staff — at taxpayers’ expense.
A good week for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
The KZN police commissioner has won widespread support for calling out bigwigs allegedly hindering the fight against crime
A good week for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Whatever the veracity of his claims, there has been widespread support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi defying protocol to publicly raise the issue of high-level crime in South Africa. In a choreographed live announcement on TV, Mkhwanazi pulled no punches in calling out police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. He accused both of delaying and even hindering the fight to bring the bad guys to justice.
A bad week for Senzo Mchunu
In most democracies, a government minister accused by a police general of colluding with criminals would be seriously embarrassed and feel ashamed. Not so in South Africa, it seems. This week police minister Senzo Mchunu went on paid holiday after one of his top generals accused him of hampering the fight against South Africa’s crime tidal wave. President Cyril Ramaphosa let Mchunu down gently, packing him off on vacation — along with all his staff — at taxpayers’ expense.
A bad week for Senzo Mchunu
A good week for the Saltzman sons
A good week for Zohran Mamdani
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.