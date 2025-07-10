News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Senzo Mchunu

First his sweeping budget plan was rejected; now the minister faces serious allegations of undermining police work

10 July 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

A good week for George Harris

Hilton College headmaster George Harris has reversed the old school principle of “a letter from your parents” and written one to them. In it, he excoriates the little darlings’ guardians for shameless exhibitionism at the school’s annual rugby derby against nearby Michaelhouse. He appealed to parents to “ditch the opulence”. Once it might have been a picnic basket, but it has now turned into such a display of wealth that Harris was moved to urge restraint. Or else, see me after the match?

A bad week for Senzo Mchunu

Last week began badly for police minister Senzo Mchunu and went downhill from there. Having promised “extraordinary measures” to combat “high violence zones” in Cape Town, his plan was voted down in the National Council of Provinces — by his own party. A few days later, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi got dressed up in his best combat gear, accompanied by a bristling cast, and accused Mchunu of undermining efforts to fight organised crime in the province.

A good week for Zohran Mamdani

A US political star rises as Jake White’s future at the Bulls hangs in the balance
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for the Saltzman sons

If they weren’t billionaires before, they are now after dad gave them each 12.6% of Dis-Chem
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Mzwanele Manyi

The demoted MK Party chief whip must be contemplating his next move
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The colourful truth behind car colour
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Senzo Mchunu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Karoo lamb’s reputation grows
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
4.
Namibia shows off its hard power
News & Fox
5.
Netanyahu and the art of sucking up
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.