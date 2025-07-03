Twenty-six years after he began his school life at St George’s Grammar in Cape Town, a little boy has made it big in the Big Apple. And it could get even bigger for Zohran Mamdani if he wins the New York mayoral election. The Democrat beat former state governor Andrew Cuomo in the party primary, but still has many obstacles to overcome if he is to win on November 4. As the song says: “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere … New York, New York!”
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
A bad week for Jake White
The future of Jake White as Bulls rugby coach is expected to be decided this week by the Blue Bulls Co. White, a former Springbok coach whose 2007 team won the Rugby World Cup, was hired in 2020 on a contract that runs until 2027. However, he has faced what appears to be a mutiny by the players and assistant coaches, according to informed reports. The Bulls reached the final of the United Rugby Championship this year, losing to Leinster in Dublin, but even that achievement is unlikely to save him.
A good week for Zohran Mamdani
A US political star rises as Jake White’s future at the Bulls hangs in the balance
A good week for Zohran Mamdani
Twenty-six years after he began his school life at St George’s Grammar in Cape Town, a little boy has made it big in the Big Apple. And it could get even bigger for Zohran Mamdani if he wins the New York mayoral election. The Democrat beat former state governor Andrew Cuomo in the party primary, but still has many obstacles to overcome if he is to win on November 4. As the song says: “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere … New York, New York!”
A bad week for Jake White
The future of Jake White as Bulls rugby coach is expected to be decided this week by the Blue Bulls Co. White, a former Springbok coach whose 2007 team won the Rugby World Cup, was hired in 2020 on a contract that runs until 2027. However, he has faced what appears to be a mutiny by the players and assistant coaches, according to informed reports. The Bulls reached the final of the United Rugby Championship this year, losing to Leinster in Dublin, but even that achievement is unlikely to save him.
ALSO READ
A good week for the Saltzman sons
A good week for Temba Bavuma
A good week for Moroadi Cholota
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.