Brothers Dan and Mark Saltzman are major beneficiaries of the largesse of their father, Ivan, who co-founded Dis-Chem with his wife, Lynette. Dad has given them the biggest share in the company — 12.6% each — as he winds down his day-to-day role in the R27bn business, but keeps it largely in the family. The company said Ivan had distributed about 217-million shares worth R6.8bn to the sons, through Ivlyn Local Investment Holdings. Ivlyn will be left with a 4.06% interest in the group, substantially down from the 29.31% it held before the transaction.
Picture: X/@myNSFAS
A bad week for Freeman Nomvalo
You might have expected better from a former CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, but Freeman Nomvalo ended his 10-month stint as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme earlier this year with his R5.5m cheque but without leaving a handover document. This emerged last week from an answer given in parliament by higher education & training minister Nobuhle Nkabane. The handover document would have been a big help to the new board of an organisation that has been racked by claims of mismanagement and corruption.
A good week for the Saltzman sons
If they weren’t billionaires before, they are now after dad gave them each 12.6% of Dis-Chem
A good week for Dan and Mark Saltzman
Brothers Dan and Mark Saltzman are major beneficiaries of the largesse of their father, Ivan, who co-founded Dis-Chem with his wife, Lynette. Dad has given them the biggest share in the company — 12.6% each — as he winds down his day-to-day role in the R27bn business, but keeps it largely in the family. The company said Ivan had distributed about 217-million shares worth R6.8bn to the sons, through Ivlyn Local Investment Holdings. Ivlyn will be left with a 4.06% interest in the group, substantially down from the 29.31% it held before the transaction.
A bad week for Freeman Nomvalo
You might have expected better from a former CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, but Freeman Nomvalo ended his 10-month stint as administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme earlier this year with his R5.5m cheque but without leaving a handover document. This emerged last week from an answer given in parliament by higher education & training minister Nobuhle Nkabane. The handover document would have been a big help to the new board of an organisation that has been racked by claims of mismanagement and corruption.
Why South Africa’s universities are in trouble
LETTER: Why NSFAS is unsustainable
BUTI MANAMELA: A stronger NSFAS is key to higher education equity
Dis-Chem’s small deal sparks big questions
Dis-Chem takes on Discovery
Dis-Chem is growing up, in fits and starts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.