A good week for Temba Bavuma

Skipper’s brave leadership anchors Proteas’ gritty win in Test final

19 June 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images
The directors of Cricket South Africa might have given up on Test cricket, but the national team has not. Despite playing fewer Test matches than their opponents in last week’s World Test Championship, the Proteas were no pushovers, as predicted ahead of the final at Lord’s, but rather deserved winners. Leading from the front was tough captain Temba Bavuma, who displayed gritty batting, astute tactics, sharp field placements and inspiring leadership. His team, it was clear from the performance at Lord’s, is hungry for the nuanced five-day format. Just a pity the suits off the field are not.

Picture: 123RF
A bad week for Nompumelelo Gusha

Nompumelelo Gusha last week received harsh feedback on her work. Two years ago, Gusha, an acting judge of the Bloemfontein high court, ruled that evidence in a state capture case was inadmissible, dismissing the case and summarily acquitting the accused. The case arose from the notorious Vrede dairy farm scandal, in which money meant for poor Free State farmers was used to pay for a lavish Gupta wedding at Sun City. Four judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal, hearing the state’s appeal, said Gusha’s judgment contained numerous legal errors.

