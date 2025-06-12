News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Moroadi Cholota

Former Magashule aide wins extradition fight as NPA fumbles state capture case

12 June 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

A bad week for the department of justice and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), after another setback in prosecuting state capture cases, turned out to be a good one for Moroadi Cholota. She had successfully challenged her extradition from the US to testify in a corruption trial where her former boss, Ace Magashule, is one of the accused. On arrival home, Cholota was included in the case as an accused. However, the judge ruled that only the minister of justice can order an extradition. In Cholota’s case, it was the NPA that issued the order.

Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

A bad week for Floyd Shivambu

Party flip-flopper Floyd Shivambu, who quit the EFF to join Jacob Zuma’s MK Party and became secretary-general, has been sacked from that position and is being redeployed to parliament. The party gave as its reason Shivambu’s “unsanctioned” visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri. Political analyst Piet Croucamp, for one, is not buying that story, and speculation is still swirling around Shivambu’s future in a party where he recently clashed with the leader’s daughter.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.