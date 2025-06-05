At the age of 17, most teenagers are preparing for their matric exams while navigating the rollercoaster ride that is adolescence. That’s a tough enough challenge on any given day. So kudos to Mongiwa Hazel Ntuli, now 18, who recently graduated from the University of Pretoria. And it’s not just any degree: actuarial science. With that achievement, she has become one of Tuks’s youngest graduates. Hazel now plans to do her honours, and eventually follow that up with an MBA. She attributes her success to a strong support network, a clear vision and faith.
Picture: Alaister Russell
A bad week for Mzwanele Manyi
Mzwanele Manyi is not known for his political party loyalty. In 2019, he ditched the ANC to join the African Transformation Movement. From there he jumped ship to the EFF, and in 2024 he became a card-carrying member of the MK Party. Now that he has been demoted as the party’s chief whip in parliament — he was replaced by another party hopper, Colleen Makhubele, who went from being a member of COPE to abandoning the South African Rainbow Alliance, which she founded, to joining MK — you have to wonder what his next move will be. In any event, it can’t be nice to be fired over WhatsApp, as rumour has it.
A good week for Hazel Ntuli
A good week for Lawson Naidoo
A bad week for Nasiphi Moya
A good week for Jason Quinn
