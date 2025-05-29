News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Lawson Naidoo

The Casac executive secretary has succeeded in getting Julius Malema to apologise to judge Elias Matojane despite his court appeal

29 May 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), has managed to get EFF leader Julius Malema to apologise — three years after parliament ordered him to do so. Casac had complained to parliament’s joint committee on ethics that Malema had undermined judge Elias Matojane and had cast doubt on his judgment in a case. Malema appealed to the courts, but last week lost at the final hurdle when the Western Cape High Court found his case had no merit.

A bad week for Sheffield United

English football is not always predictable. The season has often favoured the underdog: Crystal Palace beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, Tottenham defeating Manchester United in the Europa Cup final and Newcastle stunning Premier League champions Liverpool in the League Cup final. On the final day of the season, another favoured team fell: Sheffield United. Having missed direct promotion to the Premier League, they needed to win a playoff against Sunderland, a team 14 points below them on the Championship log and in fourth place. Sunderland won 3-2 with a goal in the 95th minute.

A bad week for Nasiphi Moya

The Tshwane mayor should know that playing pothole politics is not as easy as 1-2-3
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Jason Quinn

The CEO is smiling all the way to the bank
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng’s ambitious premier just had to soak it up as Ramaphosa scolded him over the state of the province
News & Fox
2 months ago
