A good week for Jason Quinn

The CEO is smiling all the way to the bank

15 May 2025 - 05:00
Jason Quinn, who lost out on R60m in long-term incentives when he quit Absa to join Nedbank, has more than made up for it. It emerged last week that Quinn received total remuneration of R119.7m in the 2024 financial year after taking over from Mike Brown as Nedbank CEO. Quinn had been a contender for Absa CEO when Arrie Rautenbach got the job. In November 2023 it was announced that Quinn had resigned as group financial director of Absa Group and Absa Bank. On the same day, Nedbank announced that Quinn would replace Brown as CEO at the close of the Nedbank AGM on May 31 2024.

Wally Rhoode
Wally Rhoode

A bad week for Wally Rhoode

Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, head of presidential protection — a unit infamous for its blue-light brigades — has been involved in various controversies, among them the investigation of a mysterious hoard of dollars found in a couch at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm and accusations of improper conduct. Last week he faced another: the acquittal by an internal panel of eight police officers belonging to his unit who were accused of assaulting civilians on the N1 highway. The bodyguards still face a criminal trial in June.

