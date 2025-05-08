Jacob Zuma will be chuckling in his Nkandla stronghold after yet another by-election victory in KwaZulu-Natal. Last week his MK Party toppled his ANC nemesis in iSithebe, two weeks after it had taken a ward off the DA in Durban. iSithebe is north of the sugar-cane and paper-mill industrial area of Mandeni, just north of the Tugela River mouth on the N2. MK won 42% of the votes, with the ANC falling from 66% in 2021 to 27%. The IFP pushed its share from 13% to 30%. Earlier in April, MK won the Mount Moriah Sunningdale ward, narrowly beating the incumbent DA.
Picture: ASHLETY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
A bad week for Zelt Marais
Zelt Marais turned up at the annual meeting of the Western Province Rugby Football Union last week having been nominated for several executive positions, including president, a role he previously held. But he found his candidacy blocked. The night before, an appeal panel of the South African Rugby Union upheld a 10-year ban following his conviction for misconduct. The panel said Marais showed a “total lack of remorse” for actions that led to his suspension and extended his ban to 2034.
A good week for Jacob Zuma
The MK Party marches on as ANC support continues to fall in KwaZulu-Natal
