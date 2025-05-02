News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Billy Downer

Once again an attempt to remove him as prosecutor in the fraud and corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma has failed

02 May 2025 - 05:00
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

A good week for Billy Downer

Jacob Zuma’s favourite bête noire, lawyer Billy Downer, has won another round in court against the former president. This came after KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge Nkosinathi Chili dismissed another attempt by Zuma to have Downer removed as the prosecutor in the fraud and corruption trial that has been going on since 2005. Downer, who was in the legal team that successfully prosecuted Zuma financial adviser Schabir Shaik, has been a target of Zuma’s Stalingrad defence strategy ever since. Zuma’s defence team has said it will take its plea to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

A bad week for Elon Musk

Elon Musk has left the White House and gone back to selling cars. Musk says he’s going to spend “significantly” less time working for President Donald Trump’s administration to focus on his electric car company. It comes after Tesla reported a 71% drop in quarterly profits and a 20% fall in sales. Since last year, the world’s richest man has led the so-called department of government efficiency, focused on cutting government spending and jobs. His political involvement sparked protests and boycotts of Tesla cars around the world.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.