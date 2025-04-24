Five days after he was kidnapped from his church in Gqeberha, US pastor Josh Sullivan, 34, was rescued by the police. In a shootout, three kidnappers were killed, but Sullivan was unhurt. The American, from Maryville in Tennessee, is a preacher at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell. He was kidnapped on the evening of April 10 when gunmen stormed into the church, robbed two people of their cellphones, took Sullivan and later demanded a ransom. Sullivan was freed on April 15.
A bad week for Rohan Vos
Negotiating the railway network in Southern Africa, with its irregular maintenance and sometimes unreliable points changes, can be stressful. But Rohan Vos has been able to make a good living from it with Rovos Rail, one of the most luxurious trains in the world. Apart from a fatal accident in 2010, Vos’s safety record has been good. That was until this weekend, when his locomotive collided with a goods train near Gwanda in Zimbabwe. Eighteen of the occupants, including some of the 47 passengers and crew, were injured and treated in hospital.
A good week for Josh Sullivan
US pastor rescued unharmed after shootout and kidnapping drama
