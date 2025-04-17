News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Neal Froneman

The Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, who will retire in September, has much to be proud of

17 April 2025 - 05:00
Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
A good week for Neal Froneman 

With the gold price now firmly above $3,000 an ounce, it’s not only been a good week but also looks like being a good year for Neal Froneman. The veteran gold miner’s Sibanye-Stillwater company might be in second place on the South African list, behind Harmony Gold — which appointed Beyers Nel as CEO in January — but Froneman has been a pivotal figure in the South African mining industry. He will retire in September with a great sense of satisfaction at what he has achieved. Under his leadership, Sibanye-Stillwater evolved from a South African gold producer into a globally diversified mining company with operations spanning five continents.

Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie. File picture: JACO MARAIS/BEELD/GALLO IMAGES
A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

South Africa’s excitable minister of sport, Gayton McKenzie, who enjoys riding on the coattails of the country’s athletic achievements, was “livid” at the weekend. The reason was that one of the blue-riband sports events turned out to be a debacle, one that no-one appears to have taken responsibility for. Competitors in the national schools sports championship in Bloemfontein were kept waiting for hours at airports or were forced to sleep in buses because accommodation was inadequate. All the sports minister could do was stamp his foot and demand answers “by the end of the day”. None was forthcoming.

A good week for Prudence Sekgodiso

When it comes to women who can run 800m really fast, South Africa has a few
