News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Rachel Rahlao

SANDF brigadier general joins US colonel to prepare for joint military exercise

27 March 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A good week for Rachel Rahlao

While other parts of the government have taken hits from the US, the militaries of the two nations are operating amicably.

Brig Gen Rachel Rahlao, director of force preparation and training in the South African Defence Force (SANDF), joined US Army Col Jeffrey Csoka to co-chair a planning conference ahead of a joint military exercise to be held later this year involving South African and US soldiers. The meeting hosted exercise planners from the SANDF, the US military’s Southern Europe Task Force-Africa, the New York National Guard, the US Air Force and the US embassy at the HQ of 44 Parachute Regiment in Bloemfontein.

Advocate Norman Arendse. Picture: THE TIMES
Advocate Norman Arendse. Picture: THE TIMES

A bad week for Norman Arendse

A deciding vote cast by Norman Arendse, chair of the University of Cape Town (UCT) council, will cost the institution millions in US aid. The council debated a motion to rescind a decision taken last year for an academic boycott of Israel. The members were locked at 13 votes apiece before Arendse’s vote. The final vote is likely to have wide repercussions in the US and affect funding for the university. One of the speakers in the debate, according to Breitbart News, said UCT could lose R50m of its R77m in donor funding from the US, with the faculty of health sciences and its research programmes hardest hit. UCT is the recipient of the biggest health funding of any institution outside North America.

ALSO READ

A good week for André de Ruyter

Former Eskom CEO cleared of accusations brought by dismissed employee
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng’s ambitious premier just had to soak it up as Ramaphosa scolded him over the state of the province
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Dylan Naidoo

In a historic victory, the golfer became the first South African Indian to clinch the South African Open title
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The son also rises: family legacies shape ...
News & Fox
2.
What the IOC got right — and what it still gets ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Are South African cities stuck in economic growth ...
News & Fox
4.
DUNCAN McLEOD: Reality TV’s courthouse cliffhanger
News & Fox / Digital
5.
A good week for Rachel Rahlao
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.