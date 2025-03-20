News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for André de Ruyter

Former Eskom CEO cleared of accusations brought by dismissed employee

20 March 2025 - 05:00
Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Once André de Ruyter quit as Eskom CEO, he became an easy target for some — one of them being the company’s former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who accused him of nepotism, abuse of power, irregular recruitment, irregular staff appointments, unlawful procurement, and — of course — racism. Tshitangano took his complaints to parliament where the standing committee on public accounts decided there was a case against De Ruyter. An independent Eskom inquiry exonerated him and now the public protector has done the same.

Picture: Supplied
A bad week for Viola Motsumi

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi preferred a business-class flight to explaining why pupils in her region go to school in second-class transport. When the South African Human Rights Commission summoned her to brief it on the situation, she was in Italy attending a sports event and provided no excuse for her absence. The province’s education department paid R1,056,969 for the trip, on which Motsumi took along seven colleagues. Approached for comment, she went on a long-winded ramble and claimed she had not been asked by the commission to give evidence. The commission plans to call her again next month.

A good week for Dylan Naidoo

In a historic victory, the golfer became the first South African Indian to clinch the South African Open title
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng’s ambitious premier just had to soak it up as Ramaphosa scolded him over the state of the province
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Lesetja Kganyago

By cutting interest rates again, the Reserve Bank governor has brought relief for those with loans and mortgages
News & Fox
1 month ago
