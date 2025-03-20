Once André de Ruyter quit as Eskom CEO, he became an easy target for some — one of them being the company’s former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who accused him of nepotism, abuse of power, irregular recruitment, irregular staff appointments, unlawful procurement, and — of course — racism. Tshitangano took his complaints to parliament where the standing committee on public accounts decided there was a case against De Ruyter. An independent Eskom inquiry exonerated him and now the public protector has done the same.
Picture: Supplied
A bad week for Viola Motsumi
North West education MEC Viola Motsumi preferred a business-class flight to explaining why pupils in her region go to school in second-class transport. When the South African Human Rights Commission summoned her to brief it on the situation, she was in Italy attending a sports event and provided no excuse for her absence. The province’s education department paid R1,056,969 for the trip, on which Motsumi took along seven colleagues. Approached for comment, she went on a long-winded ramble and claimed she had not been asked by the commission to give evidence. The commission plans to call her again next month.
A good week for André de Ruyter
Former Eskom CEO cleared of accusations brought by dismissed employee
A good week for André de Ruyter
Once André de Ruyter quit as Eskom CEO, he became an easy target for some — one of them being the company’s former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who accused him of nepotism, abuse of power, irregular recruitment, irregular staff appointments, unlawful procurement, and — of course — racism. Tshitangano took his complaints to parliament where the standing committee on public accounts decided there was a case against De Ruyter. An independent Eskom inquiry exonerated him and now the public protector has done the same.
A bad week for Viola Motsumi
North West education MEC Viola Motsumi preferred a business-class flight to explaining why pupils in her region go to school in second-class transport. When the South African Human Rights Commission summoned her to brief it on the situation, she was in Italy attending a sports event and provided no excuse for her absence. The province’s education department paid R1,056,969 for the trip, on which Motsumi took along seven colleagues. Approached for comment, she went on a long-winded ramble and claimed she had not been asked by the commission to give evidence. The commission plans to call her again next month.
A good week for Dylan Naidoo
A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
A good week for Lesetja Kganyago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.