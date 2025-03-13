News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng’s ambitious premier just had to soak it up as Ramaphosa scolded him over the state of the province

13 March 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Phyllis Vorster
Phyllis Vorster

A good week for Phyllis Vorster and Obed Tongoane

Phyllis Vorster and Obed Tongoane, advocates in private practice, took on a prosecution that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would not — and won. They were briefed by AfriForum in a case of common assault against Irvin Thabo Ngobeni, who was found guilty in November. He had punched and kicked his neighbour and torn her clothes after confronting her before sunrise. Last week in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court, the NPA was ordered to pay the costs of the private prosecution after it had declined to prosecute Ngobeni. Vorster said the NPA failed to monitor the prosecution and missed the chance to mitigate the costs.

Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle
Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng’s ambitious premier who is said to have his sights on the ANC’s presidency, had to soak it up last week as the incumbent chided him for the poor state of the province and especially Joburg (“I’m not the mayor,” he might have protested). President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his shock — yes, shock — at the state of the province: governance failures, financial mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, crime and poor service delivery. And Lesufi just had to sit there and smile.

A good week for Dylan Naidoo

In a historic victory, the golfer became the first South African Indian to clinch the South African Open title
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Joel Mafenya

The gold miner won a court case against the government's decision to withdraw his mining right
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

A bad week for Supra Mahumapelo

The international relations committee chair showed his undemocratic colours by ejecting dissenting DA colleagues from a Zoom meeting
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Parametric insurance is crucial in building ...
News & Fox
2.
The joylessness of royal grifting
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Digital nomads decamp to the dunes of Namibia
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
Should the state hire community health workers ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.