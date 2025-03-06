News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Dylan Naidoo

In a historic victory, the golfer became the first South African Indian to clinch the South African Open title

06 March 2025 - 05:00
Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
A good week for Dylan Naidoo

Sixty years ago when Papwa Sewgolum won the Natal Open golf title, beating Gary Player no less, he was not allowed in the clubhouse because of apartheid laws and received his trophy outside in the rain. On Sunday, Dylan Naidoo set history right by winning the South African Open — also in heavy rain — at the Durban Country Club. Tied with England’s Laurie Canter at the end, he held his nerve to make a birdie on the first playoff hole and became the first South African Indian to win the title. During the tournament Naidoo played so well that he said he “felt like Tiger Woods out there”.

Picture: SANDF
A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha

Army chief Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha is not the sensitive type. After his air force counterpart was excoriated in January for staging a frivolous golf day in the wake of the South African National Defence Force’s casualties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mbatha went canvassing among the local arms dealers for prizes to award at … the army’s golf day. The golf day will be held on April 4 and Mbatha asked sponsors for, among other items, pocketknives worth R1,400 each, rucksacks and sports watches. The golf day comes as most of South Africa’s 2,000-strong military contingent remains trapped in the DRC.

A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

The always-leaving-it-late president misses a crucial cabinet meeting
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Joel Mafenya

The gold miner won a court case against the government's decision to withdraw his mining right
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Lesetja Kganyago

By cutting interest rates again, the Reserve Bank governor has brought relief for those with loans and mortgages
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
