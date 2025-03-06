Sixty years ago when Papwa Sewgolum won the Natal Open golf title, beating Gary Player no less, he was not allowed in the clubhouse because of apartheid laws and received his trophy outside in the rain. On Sunday, Dylan Naidoo set history right by winning the South African Open — also in heavy rain — at the Durban Country Club. Tied with England’s Laurie Canter at the end, he held his nerve to make a birdie on the first playoff hole and became the first South African Indian to win the title. During the tournament Naidoo played so well that he said he “felt like Tiger Woods out there”.
A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha
Army chief Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha is not the sensitive type. After his air force counterpart was excoriated in January for staging a frivolous golf day in the wake of the South African National Defence Force’s casualties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mbatha went canvassing among the local arms dealers for prizes to award at … the army’s golf day. The golf day will be held on April 4 and Mbatha asked sponsors for, among other items, pocketknives worth R1,400 each, rucksacks and sports watches. The golf day comes as most of South Africa’s 2,000-strong military contingent remains trapped in the DRC.
A good week for Dylan Naidoo
In a historic victory, the golfer became the first South African Indian to clinch the South African Open title
A good week for Dylan Naidoo
A bad week for Lawrence Mbatha
A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa
A good week for Joel Mafenya
A good week for Lesetja Kganyago
