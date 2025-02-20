News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Joel Mafenya

The gold miner won a court case against the government's decision to withdraw his mining right

20 February 2025 - 05:00
A good week for Joel Mafenya

Joel Mafenya is always up for a fight, whether it be with the Industrial Development Corp, minister of mineral & petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe or mine hijackers and illegal miners.

The controversial gold miner, who often reminds people that he made his money before BEE, won a court action against the government’s attempt to rescind his mining right. Mafenya has been struggling against the odds to make money out of the Floxifor gold mine in North West and had to go court to protect his investment. He says it’s the government’s duty to protect his mine and that Mantashe is to blame for his situation.

 

A bad week for Puleng Mopeli

When Joburg ran out of water last week, shutting down even the local high court, the people responsible ducked for cover.

No-one in the hierarchy of Johannesburg Water, not even the person responsible in the city council or mayor Dada Morero, would own up. It was left to a minor functionary to do the explaining. Puleng Mopeli, described as a spokesperson for the utility, at least had the courage to fess up. But then she spoilt it by blaming the dry taps on consumers. It later emerged that 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers in the city had little or no water.

