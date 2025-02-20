Joel Mafenya is always up for a fight, whether it be with the Industrial Development Corp, minister of mineral & petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe or mine hijackers and illegal miners.
The controversial gold miner, who often reminds people that he made his money before BEE, won a court action against the government’s attempt to rescind his mining right. Mafenya has been struggling against the odds to make money out of the Floxifor gold mine in North West and had to go court to protect his investment. He says it’s the government’s duty to protect his mine and that Mantashe is to blame for his situation.
A bad week for Puleng Mopeli
When Joburg ran out of water last week, shutting down even the local high court, the people responsible ducked for cover.
No-one in the hierarchy of Johannesburg Water, not even the person responsible in the city council or mayor Dada Morero, would own up. It was left to a minor functionary to do the explaining. Puleng Mopeli, described as a spokesperson for the utility, at least had the courage to fess up. But then she spoilt it by blaming the dry taps on consumers. It later emerged that 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers in the city had little or no water.
A good week for Joel Mafenya
The gold miner won a court case against the government's decision to withdraw his mining right
A good week for Joel Mafenya
Joel Mafenya is always up for a fight, whether it be with the Industrial Development Corp, minister of mineral & petroleum resources Gwede Mantashe or mine hijackers and illegal miners.
The controversial gold miner, who often reminds people that he made his money before BEE, won a court action against the government’s attempt to rescind his mining right. Mafenya has been struggling against the odds to make money out of the Floxifor gold mine in North West and had to go court to protect his investment. He says it’s the government’s duty to protect his mine and that Mantashe is to blame for his situation.
A bad week for Puleng Mopeli
When Joburg ran out of water last week, shutting down even the local high court, the people responsible ducked for cover.
No-one in the hierarchy of Johannesburg Water, not even the person responsible in the city council or mayor Dada Morero, would own up. It was left to a minor functionary to do the explaining. Puleng Mopeli, described as a spokesperson for the utility, at least had the courage to fess up. But then she spoilt it by blaming the dry taps on consumers. It later emerged that 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers in the city had little or no water.
ALSO READ:
A bad week for Supra Mahumapelo
A good week for Lesetja Kganyago
A bad week for Terence Delomoney
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.