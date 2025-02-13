News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Supra Mahumapelo

The international relations committee chair showed his undemocratic colours by ejecting dissenting DA colleagues from a Zoom meeting

13 February 2025 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
A good week for Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis, the world middleweight champion in what is called the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), retained his title early on Sunday morning in Australia, beating regular rival Sean Strickland. It hardly kept the world awake, but well done to our Dricus. The victory needs some perspective. The mixed martial arts of the UFC is more business than boxing and a close cousin of that other US enterprise, WWE. Both are in the world of entertainment rather than the noble art, governed by Queensberry rules, which has provided many genuine South African world fighting champions over the years.

Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
A bad week for Supra Mahumapelo

Supra Mahumapelo is not someone you’d call a democrat. When he was still a high-flyer in the ANC, he ruled North West with an iron fist, tolerating no dissent. He has not changed since a deployment to parliament. Chairing the house’s committee on international relations, he banned MPs of parties that form part of the GNU who dared to challenge some of his musings on world affairs. Mahumapelo found support from opposition MK Party members of the committee when he flicked the Zoom switch, plunging his DA committee colleagues into the dark.

